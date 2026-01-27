Boat ramp at Round Island Riverside Park to close for repairs

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The boat ramp at Round Island Riverside Park will close beginning Tuesday, Feb. 3, for approximately three to four weeks while repairs are made to the dock and surrounding walkways.

County officials said the work will focus on repairing and replacing dock facilities. The closure applies only to the boat ramp area.

The remainder of Round Island Riverside Park will remain open during the repairs, as will the entire Round Island Oceanside Park.

Boaters seeking access to the Indian River Lagoon during the closure may use the Oslo Boat Ramp at 9th Street SE in Vero Beach or the Wabasso Causeway Boat Ramp at 3105 Wabasso Bridge Road in Vero Beach.

Additional information is available from Parks Superintendent Steve Barako at 772-226-1883 or by email at sbarako@indianriver.gov