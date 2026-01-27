Fort Pierce announces winners of student mayoral essay contest

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce has announced the winners of the “If I Were Elected Mayor” essay contest, a student writing initiative organized by the city’s Youth Advisory Council in recognition of Florida City Government Week.

The contest, launched in October 2025, invited middle and high school students to write essays imagining themselves as mayor and addressing leadership, local issues and the concept of Home Rule, which allows cities to govern themselves based on community needs. City officials said the contest was intended to encourage students to reflect on civic responsibility and the role of local government.

Submissions were evaluated on creativity, clarity, sincerity of thought, and proper grammar, spelling and structure. The city said entries were received from students across multiple grade levels, including one from a third-grade student.

The contest winners are:

• First place: Gerlexus Thompson, 10th grade, YouthServ Academy Inc.

• Second place: Demetrius Cobb, 8th grade, YouthServ Academy Inc.

• Third place: Meliya Brown, 3rd grade, YouthServ Academy Inc.

The winners are scheduled to be recognized at the Fort Pierce City Commission meeting on Feb. 2, 2026.