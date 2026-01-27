Port St. Lucie offers structured City Hall field trips for students

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will offer half-day City Hall field trips twice this spring, giving students a structured opportunity to learn how local government operates and how city services affect daily life.

The program, scheduled for Wednesdays, April 8 and April 15, is open to schools and homeschool groups interested in civics and local government.

“The program grew from Florida’s civics curriculum and increasing teacher requests for real-world examples,” Yunas said. She said year-round field trip requests had pulled city staff and equipment from daily assignments, and a structured, twice-a-year format improves efficiency while still providing meaningful instruction.

During the visits, students learn how city government functions and how services connect to everyday experiences, including water service, waste collection, sidewalks and parks. The program also includes information from the Port St. Lucie Police Department on public safety roles such as School Resource Officers and crossing guards.

Students are introduced to the city’s Council-Manager form of government, Yunas said, learning how the five-member City Council sets policy while the city manager and city attorney oversee daily operations.

“The program brings civics to life,” Yunas said. “Students get to see how government functions beyond a textbook, making the curriculum more engaging and easier to understand.”

Yunas said the program also supports teachers by reinforcing state standards and connecting classroom lessons to local services and officials. Early exposure to local government helps students understand how decisions are made and how those decisions shape their community, she said.

“Local government affects students every day, often in ways they don’t realize,” Yunas said. “Learning about it early helps them understand how their community operates, who makes decisions, and how those decisions shape their environment.”

Registration is required at least one month in advance. Teachers and group leaders must arrange transportation and food and prepare students for an interactive experience. Space is limited.