Arctic cold grips Treasure Coast, with hard freeze possible this weekend

The cold snap settling over the Treasure Coast will linger through the end of the workweek before a much stronger blast of Arctic air arrives over the weekend, bringing the potential for rare and dangerous freezing conditions across the region, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Chilly mornings are expected through Thursday, with temperatures dipping into the 30s across much of St. Lucie and Indian River counties and into the upper 30s and low 40s closer to the coast in Martin County. Wind chills early each morning will make it feel even colder, especially inland.

In St. Lucie County, overnight lows Thursday morning are forecast to range from the mid-30s in Port St. Lucie and Tradition to the upper 30s near Fort Pierce and White City. Wind chills are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for several hours, particularly in inland areas such as Lakewood Park and the St. Lucie Fairgrounds.

Indian River County is also expected to see near-freezing conditions inland. Forecast lows include 34 degrees in Fellsmere and 33 degrees near Blue Cypress Lake, where wind chills could drop into the upper 20s. Coastal areas like Vero Beach and Sebastian are expected to remain slightly warmer, with lows near 39 degrees.

Martin County will see comparatively milder conditions, especially along the coast. Stuart, Jensen Beach and Hobe Sound are forecast to bottom out in the low to mid-40s early Thursday, while inland Indiantown could dip to around 36 degrees.

Daytime highs through Thursday will struggle to warm up, topping out mainly in the upper 50s to mid-60s across the Treasure Coast. A brief moderation is expected Friday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s, giving residents a short window to prepare for what forecasters say could be a significant cold outbreak.

That outbreak is expected to arrive Saturday night as a powerful weather system develops near Florida and pulls Arctic air deep into the state. Forecasters warn that strong winds Saturday afternoon and evening could gust between 35 and 45 mph, making outdoor preparations more difficult and increasing the impact of the cold that follows.

By early Sunday morning, temperatures across much of east-central Florida are forecast to plunge into the 20s, with wind chills dropping into the teens. While Martin County has a lower chance of a hard freeze compared to areas farther north, forecasters say freezing temperatures remain possible across inland portions of the Treasure Coast.

Additional freezes are possible Monday morning, with only slow improvement expected early next week. Officials urge residents to protect sensitive plants, check on vulnerable neighbors, and prepare for the potential impacts of prolonged cold, including frozen pipes and dangerous wind-driven chill.