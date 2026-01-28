Navy SEAL Museum to host annual fundraising event in Vero Beach

FORT PIERCE — The National Navy SEAL Museum will hold its annual “An Extraordinary Evening at Quail Valley” on March 2 at the Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach, according to a news release from the museum.

The event, hosted by Helen and Jim Shafer and Charlene and Don McClure, is intended to highlight the museum’s mission and its connection to Fort Pierce, where Naval Special Warfare began.

“This event is only possible due to the dedication of our committee members and the ongoing generosity of our supporters,” said Rick Kaiser, executive director of the Navy SEAL Museum Fort Pierce and a retired Navy SEAL master chief. “Hosting this event in our own backyard allows the local community to experience firsthand the impact the Museum has on our local community, our Naval Special Warfare community, and at a national level.”

Retired Navy SEAL Lt. Jason Redman is scheduled to serve as the keynote speaker. Redman was seriously wounded outside Fallujah, Iraq, while leading a direct-action mission targeting a high-value al Qaeda leader. According to the museum, his team survived the ambush after calling in close air support from an Air Force AC-130 gunship.

Redman’s remarks will focus on his experiences with recovery, perseverance and resilience. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Navy SEAL Museum Charities Program.

“We are honored to welcome back this group of local patriots for our annual event,” said Dr. Jim Shafer, chairman of the museum’s board of trustees and co-chair of the Vero Beach committee. “An Extraordinary Evening at Quail Valley has become a hallmark event in our community, giving patriots an evening of shared pride, and celebrating the enduring history that lives on our beaches, while honoring and supporting the men and families of Naval Special Warfare.”

Seating for the event is limited, and advance reservations are encouraged.