Stuart faces uncertainty over federal funding for century-old rail bridge replacement

STUART — The City of Stuart could be forced to give up more than $130 million in federal funding for the replacement of its nearly 100-year-old St. Lucie River Drawbridge if regulators do not approve how the project is financed, according to the city’s finance director.

The city was previously awarded a federal “mega grant” worth about $130 million to help fund the replacement of the aging rail bridge, which carries trains over the St. Lucie River.

“The city had applied for as a co-applicant with Florida Inland Navigational District and been awarded the mega grant, which was approximately $130 million that was related to this project to replace the hundred-year-old train bridge,” finance director Louis Boglioli said.

The full cost of the bridge replacement is estimated at $262 million. In December, the Florida Inland Navigational District offered to pursue additional federal funding to help close the remaining gap.

“Florida Inland Navigational District approached me and said we have an opportunity to co-apply again for an FSP grant, which would fill the remaining gap of about $78 million,” Boglioli said.

After the applications were submitted, however, the city was told that federal rules may prohibit combining the two grants. Boglioli said the matter is now under review by the Federal Railroad Administration.

“After we submitted the applications, [they said] that you can’t stack two grants like this,” he said. “So there’s been a number of calls and meetings between them, and what we’re waiting on right now is for FRA to make a ruling that they would still accept the city of Stuart and Florida Inland Navigational District stacking two grants together to pay for the bridge project.”

If federal officials do not approve the approach, the city plans to withdraw both grants and apply instead for a single grant that would cover the entire project cost. Boglioli said the city has not yet drawn down any money from the original $130 million award.

“Your options are either A, they say okay and we go forward with what’s been approved,” he said. “Or the other option is, if FRA says you need to do something different, then the plan that we tentatively have is to forgo the mega grant … then instead apply for the whole $200 million in FSP grant.”

The alternative application must be submitted by Feb. 6, before the next regular City Commission meeting. City officials have indicated they are prepared to call a special meeting if necessary to meet the deadline.

“I can’t speak for the other commissioners, but if we had to come in for another special meeting to get that funded, that’s most important,” Boglioli said.

Despite the uncertainty, Boglioli said he remains confident the funding issues will be resolved and the project will move forward.

“We feel like we’re going to prevail and just go forward like we originally planned,” he said. “Of course, if the FRA suddenly tells us no, I’d start the notification process to the city manager and then to the Commission after that.”

The existing rail bridge, which is about a century old, has long been considered outdated. City officials have said a new design would improve marine navigation by making it easier for boats to pass while also providing improved access for rail traffic.