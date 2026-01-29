Lagoonapalooza draws record crowd to Environmental Learning Center

VERO BEACH — More than 2,500 people attended the Environmental Learning Center’s annual Lagoonapalooza festival on Jan. 24, making it the largest community event in the organization’s history.

The free nature and music festival brought families, first-time visitors, longtime supporters and environmental advocates to the center’s 64-acre lagoon-island campus for a day focused on the Indian River Lagoon.

Organizers said many attendees were visiting the Environmental Learning Center for the first time, despite living nearby. After exploring the campus, more than 40 families became new members.

Throughout the day, visitors walked boardwalk trails, participated in hands-on exhibits, took short pontoon boat eco-tours, kayaked on the lagoon and interacted with more than 30 environmental and community partners. Live music was featured throughout the festival, with multiple bands performing.

The Environmental Learning Center said the event was supported by sponsors, musicians, speakers, vendors, staff and volunteers.

Lagoonapalooza is scheduled to return Jan. 23, 2027.