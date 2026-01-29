Port St. Lucie opens home repair assistance program with $1.7 million in state funding

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie will open a limited application window Feb. 18 for a homeowner repair and rehabilitation program funded with $1.7 million through Florida’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership program.

The program is designed to help low- to moderate-income homeowners address health, safety and energy-efficiency issues in owner-occupied homes within city limits, said Scott Samples, the city’s strategic communications manager.

Eligible applicants must have lived in their home as a primary residence for at least one year, be current on mortgage and property tax payments, meet SHIP income guidelines, and own a home assessed at $560,154 or less.

Income eligibility is based on household size and total gross income, including wages, retirement income, Social Security, disability, unemployment and other benefits received by adult household members. Income limits are updated annually under federal guidelines.

Funding may be used to correct housing-related code violations and address safety and sanitary concerns, including roofing, plumbing, electrical and septic system repairs.

“We may also provide wind mitigation improvements, such as hurricane shutters, or accessibility or retrofit items to assist disabled household members with increased access and use of their homes,” Samples said.

Pools, hot tubs, manufactured homes and illegal or non-permitted structures or renovations are not eligible for assistance. Homes must pass an inspection, and approved applicants will receive a list of eligible repairs. Any unpermitted work must be removed, corrected or brought into compliance.

Assistance is offered through several categories, including comprehensive and limited repair rehabilitation, accessibility or special-needs modifications, disaster recovery and septic-to-sewer connections. Loan amounts range from $15,000 to $50,000, depending on the category.

Most of the funding is provided through deferred payment loans with no interest and no monthly payments.

“Except for the septic-to-sewer grants, all programs are deferred payment loans that become fully forgivable over time,” Samples said.

Because funding is limited, the city will accept only the first 100 pre-applications. Submissions will be reviewed in batches of 20, and some applicants may wait several months before being contacted to continue in the process.

“We limit the number of pre-applications to review candidates, determine qualified candidates and how much funding is available per project,” Samples said.

Applicants selected for further review will be required to submit documentation verifying income, property eligibility and residency, along with disclosures required under state law.

Pre-applications will be available online at cityofpsl.com/housing beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 18. Assistance is also available through the city’s Neighborhood Services Department.