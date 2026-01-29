Sebastian appoints Jim Stokes as permanent city attorney

SEBASTIAN — The Sebastian City Council unanimously voted Jan. 28 to appoint Jim Stokes as the city’s permanent attorney, ending a search that had been paused earlier this month to allow the interim attorney to submit a proposal.

Council members had postponed a decision at a Jan. 7 meeting after interviewing two finalists, Manny Anon Jr. and John Anastasio, and agreed to delay the hire to give Stokes an opportunity to formally apply.

Human Resources Director Cindy Watson said Stokes submitted a proposal to serve as city attorney under a contract arrangement rather than as a city employee.

“Mr. Stokes has provided his proposed contract to provide services as the city attorney going forward as an independent contractor,” Watson said. “The city would not be responsible for providing any benefits or the severance package.”

Watson told council members the financial impact of Stokes’ proposal was compared with the cost of hiring a full-time city attorney with benefits.

“Council has been provided the personnel costs between Mr. Stokes’ contract and an attorney who would be hired here at the city,” she said.

Council members said the contractual structure played a part in their decision. The two finalists interviewed earlier this month both sought positions that included a traditional benefits package.

Council member Christopher Dunn said the difference was significant.

“From a financial point of view, it’s the more prudent thing for us to do because it saves us about 50 grand a year between benefits and salary,” Dunn said.

Beyond cost, Dunn said Stokes’ familiarity with the city and prior service weighed in his favor.

“He was our city attorney for many years and did an amazing job,” Dunn said. “He obviously has done a good job for us because this is now his second time serving as the interim city attorney.”

Vice Mayor Bob McPartland also pointed to Stokes’ background and track record, including experience outside Sebastian.

“He served here extremely admirably,” McPartland said. “He also led the Port St. Lucie legal department down there. He’s got a lot of experience.”

McPartland said Stokes’ approach during his interim tenure demonstrated value to the city.

“I think some of the recent items that have come before us as well as his proactiveness in the emails that I get from him trying to save us money here and there because he is a one-stop shop, as well as he’s a proven commodity,” he said.

Public comment at the meeting included support for the appointment. Sebastian resident Damien Gilliams said Stokes’ background aligns with the city’s needs.

“Mr. Stokes is going to do our city justice,” Gilliams said. “He’s well-rounded. He is well-expertised in a lot of areas such as land development, which is important for this community because how quickly this community is growing.”

Stokes’ contract sets his compensation at $16,500 per month and does not include employee benefits.

At the Jan. 7 workshop, council members interviewed Anon, a former Sebastian city attorney, and Anastasio, an attorney with decades of experience working with government bodies.

With Stokes’ appointment, the council concluded the process it reopened earlier this month, selecting a candidate members said offered both continuity and cost savings for the city.