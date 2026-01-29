U.S. Officials urge Navy to include Fort Pierce SEAL museum in official museum system

FORT PIERCE — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is urging the Department of the Navy to designate the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce as part of the U.S. Navy’s official museum system, citing the site’s historical role in the origins of Naval Special Warfare.

Mast sent a request to Navy Secretary John C. Phelan calling for the museum’s inclusion, joined by 28 members of Florida’s congressional delegation from both parties. The lawmakers asked the Navy to formally recognize the museum under authority granted by the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which established criteria for museums to be included in the Navy’s system.

The museum is located on the former Naval Amphibious Training Base in Fort Pierce, where the U.S. Navy trained its first frogmen during World War II. Those early units later evolved into the Naval Combat Demolition Units, Underwater Demolition Teams and today’s Navy SEALs. Founded in 1985, the museum documents the history of those units through exhibits and educational programs.

“The National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum tells the story of our most elite warriors on the very ground where that legacy began,” Mast said. “Officially including this museum within the U.S. Navy Museum System ensures their legacies are preserved, honored, and shared for future generations.”

According to Mast’s office, inclusion in the Navy museum system requires demonstrated historical significance, public accessibility and alignment with the Navy’s mission to preserve its heritage. Lawmakers said designation could strengthen the museum’s partnership with the Navy and support expanded public and educational access.

Museum Executive Director Rick Kaiser said official recognition would formally acknowledge the site’s role in naval history.

“Official designation would recognize the National Navy SEAL Museum’s imperative role in preserving vital naval and special operations history, particularly as the training site of the original World War II Frogmen and the origins of our modern Navy SEALs,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser said Navy museums serve a broad public audience and that designation could increase awareness of the Fort Pierce facility.

“Official Navy museums play a prominent role in educating the public about naval history and heritage, including active duty military, veterans, students, and tourists,” he said. “Official designation would increase the visibility of our Museum, our educational programming, and collaborations, allowing us to serve more visitors, schools, and military organizations.”

Kaiser also said the museum welcomed the bipartisan support behind the request.

“We deeply appreciate the recognition from elected leaders across the spectrum who understand the cultural and historical significance of the Navy SEAL Museum,” he said. “Our focus is on preserving naval heritage and serving the community, and we are grateful to work with our congressman and others who share that goal.”

The Department of the Navy has not yet announced whether it will act on the request.