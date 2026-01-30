Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Vero Beach, announces America's 250th celebration

VERO BEACH — Governor Ron DeSantis paid a visit to Vero Beach on Jan. 30 and spoke at the historic Heritage Center and Indian River Citrus Museum. During his appearance, the governor unveiled the state's year-long celebration commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

Throughout the year, the celebration intends to honor America's history and growth through a series of official state and local events. The first of which kicks off on Feb. 16, in recognition of George Washington's birthday.

That day, all state offices will be closed for holiday. In addition, that weekend, starting Feb. 13, will be a series of celebrations, including a partnership with NASCAR titled "AMERICA 250 FLORIDA DUEL AT DAYTONA."

"It's going to be an exciting race at the start of speed week," said Gov. DeSantis.

That weekend of Feb. 13 -16 will also grant free admission to all state-managed lands.

Other early festivities include partnerships with golf courses across the state for America 250 theming, and working with schools for a statewide essay contest, which awards a two-year Florida College Plan scholarship.

"That is for state universities or for state colleges, so it's a really good deal," DeSantis said. "I think this going to be a good time for students to be able to compete and really think hard about America 250."

The celebration's website teases more events to come throughout the rest of the year.

"I'm proud Florida's leading the effort at the state level to celebrate America 250," DeSantis said.

The website also highlights local events happening across the state, allowing residents to find events near them which celebrate the country's founding.