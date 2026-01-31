Three arrested in Palm City after deputies find fraudulent credit cards and IDs

PALM CITY — Two Massachusetts residents and a Miami man were arrested early Jan. 29 after deputies discovered fraudulent credit cards, stolen identification documents and drug paraphernalia during an encounter at a Palm City gas station, according to authorities.

Deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Wawa on Southwest Martin Highway, where a white Hyundai had been parked at a fuel pump for more than 30 minutes. When deputies arrived, three people were inside the vehicle, including one individual who attempted to hide in the back seat, authorities said.

During the investigation, deputies determined the occupants were giving false names and appeared nervous. A consensual search of the vehicle led to the discovery of multiple fraudulent credit cards that did not belong to the occupants, along with fake U.S. Army identification cards, a fraudulently obtained Massachusetts driver’s license and a ledger containing personal and banking information linked to identity theft activity.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia, including items with suspected fentanyl residue, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that one of the occupants had an active warrant out of Massachusetts. Deputies said others admitted to using fraudulent identification to obtain credit cards and to rent the vehicle.

The individuals were identified as Till Freeman Sheffield, 30, of Miami; Ryan Bosivert, 44, of Boston; and Kristin Chase, 49, also of Boston. All three were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Martin County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify potential additional victims connected to the recovered credit cards and fraudulent documents.