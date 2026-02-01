Fort Pierce reports increase in canine parvovirus cases

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce officials are warning residents about a recent rise in canine parvovirus cases in the community, according to the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center.

The city reported 11 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus, which can be fatal, particularly for unvaccinated dogs and puppies.

Parvovirus spreads through contact with infected feces or contaminated surfaces, including grass, sidewalks, shoes and hands, officials said.

City officials are urging dog owners to ensure their pets are vaccinated and that puppies begin their vaccine series early and complete all recommended boosters. Residents are also advised to keep unvaccinated dogs and puppies at home and avoid dog parks, boarding facilities and other public areas until vaccinations are complete.

Officials recommend disinfecting areas with bleach if a pet has been sick or may have been exposed to the virus.

Dog owners are also asked to monitor their pets for symptoms, which can include vomiting, diarrhea — especially if bloody — loss of appetite, weakness and dehydration. Veterinary care should be sought immediately if symptoms appear, as early treatment can be lifesaving.

The city said residents should remain alert and take preventive steps to help limit the spread of the virus in the community.