Fingerprints link 2024 Burger King robbery to jailed suspect

A man already jailed in connection with an unrelated robbery is facing additional charges after investigators linked him to a September 2024 armed robbery at a Vero Beach Burger King through fingerprint evidence, authorities said.

The robbery occurred in September 2024 at the Burger King located at 58th Street and State Road 60. Investigators said a masked man armed with a handgun entered the restaurant, forced two employees into a cooler and threatened to kill them if they tried to leave.

Authorities said the suspect took cash from the safe and registers and stole the employees’ cell phones. While locked inside the cooler, the employees used a headset to ask a drive-thru customer to call 911.

A K-9 track conducted at the scene led to the recovery of two cell phones, according to investigators. Fingerprints lifted from the devices were later matched to 43-year-old Sederick Upton.

Upton has been held at the Indian River County Jail since October 2024 in connection with an unrelated robbery at Mulligan’s Restaurant in Vero Beach. He now faces additional charges stemming from the Burger King robbery, authorities said.