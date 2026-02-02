Keep an eye out for cold-stunned turtles amidst low temps

Record low temperatures across Florida this past weekend brought unusual risks for marine life, including sea turtles affected by rapidly cooling water in the Indian River Lagoon.

Sea turtles are ectothermic, meaning their body temperature is regulated by their environment. As lagoon water temperatures drop, turtles can become affected.

Kendra Bergman, executive director of Coastal Connections, said prolonged exposure to cold water can leave turtles unable to function normally.

“Anytime water temperatures stay at or below that 50 degrees Fahrenheit level, it can cause our cold-blooded friends, our sea turtles, to stun or become immobilized,” Bergman said. “They are not dead, but because they are cold-blooded, they won’t have the energy to move around, and thus it causes them to float at the surface in a more immobilized fashion.”

When turtles become cold-stunned, their inability to swim away or dive can expose them to additional dangers.

“That could put them in harm’s way of boating traffic or just any other recreational equipment that might be happening at the surface of the water,” she said.

Bergman said cold-stunning events are uncommon in South Florida but can occur when cold weather lingers for an extended period, particularly in shallow lagoon waters that cool quickly.

“Typically, we don’t worry about this a lot in South Florida, except for when these big cold weather events come through and it’s been cold for a long period of time,” she said. “So we are definitely on the lookout for what we call the cold-stunned turtles, or any turtles that were already sick, and this cold weather is actually making it harder for them to survive.”

At least one sick turtle has already required help during the cold snap in the Indian River Lagoon. Bergman said the animal was reported through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s hotline, allowing for a quick response.

“This turtle was called into the FWC hotline number, and they dispatched us out, which was awesome,” she said. “We were able to respond to that turtle very quickly, and it was transported to the Brevard Zoo and is currently under the care and rehabilitation of the Brevard Zoo.”

Officials warn that cold-stunned turtles may appear motionless and can be mistaken for debris or even assumed dead. In extreme cold, a turtle’s heart rate can slow dramatically, meaning animals that look lifeless may still be alive.

With cold conditions persisting, Bergman encouraged people on the water to stay alert for signs of distressed turtles.

“So if you see kind of a dark, round shape floating at the surface that’s about the size of your standard dinner plate, very slowly get closer to it, and if it doesn’t move, it’s very likely it could be a green turtle floating at the surface,” she said.

Anyone who encounters a turtle that appears injured, inactive or unresponsive is urged to call the FWC Wildlife Assistance Hotline at 888-404-3922. Callers should provide an exact location, using GPS coordinates or nearby cross streets if possible, and remain with the turtle if it is safe to do so while awaiting instructions.

Bergman stressed that members of the public should not attempt to rescue or warm turtles themselves or return them to the water.

“The best way to do that is under the care of a rehabilitation facility,” she said. “There could be other underlying issues, and once under the care of those permitted rehabilitation facilities, they can get that additional care. So please do not take them home, do not put them under a heater, do not try to help them yourselves. It’s so important to call that Wildlife Hotline number.”

As temperatures begin to rise, Bergman said conditions in the lagoon should gradually improve.

“As long as we’re starting to see our nighttime temperatures increase and stay in the 40s, the temperature in the middle of the day is going to keep that water warm,” she said.