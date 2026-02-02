Missing sisters from Indiantown found safe after traffic stop in Georgia

Two sisters reported missing from Indiantown were found safe early Sunday after authorities stopped a vehicle in Georgia, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Highway Patrol located and stopped the vehicle shortly after midnight. Both girls were inside and have been recovered safely. The driver was arrested, and additional details were pending.

The search began after the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, working with state and federal authorities, issued an urgent alert for the sisters, Lunabella Lozano, 12, and Kaelani Star Lozano, 14. Investigators said the girls were last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday, though there was a delay in reporting their disappearance to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities had believed the sisters might be in the custody of an unknown adult Asian male and were seeking a four-door dark Honda CR-V with a Nebraska license plate, YXR799. Detectives also said they believed the girls may have met the individual online.

An AMBER Alert was in the process of being issued as the search intensified.