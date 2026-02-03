Boil water notice rescinded after water main leak repaired in Stuart

A boil water notice issued after a water main break near S.E. Monterey Road and East Ocean Boulevard in Stuart has been rescinded after crews repaired the leak.

City officials said the break was caused by an old, abandoned water service line and did not impact the water system.

Traffic disruptions may continue in the area while asphalt repairs are completed, according to the city.

The water main break was reported Feb. 3, prompting the City of Stuart Utilities and Engineering Department to assess the damage and work toward restoring service.

Properties initially affected included businesses and facilities along the 2000 and 2400 blocks of S.E. Ocean Boulevard and S.E. Monterey Road, including Walgreens, Blake Library and the Martin County Board of County Commissioners.

Officials had advised that once water service was restored, a precautionary boil water advisory would be in effect for 72 hours for impacted properties. The advisory instructed businesses to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes, or to use bottled water or disinfect tap water if boiling was not possible.

Motorists were also warned to expect delays as S.E. Monterey Road was reduced to one lane in each direction while the Florida Department of Transportation established a temporary traffic control plan.