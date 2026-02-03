City of Fort Pierce officially swears in its new chief of police

Fort Pierce officially welcomed its new police chief Feb. 2 during a swearing-in ceremony held on the city’s 125th birthday.

Mayor Linda Hudson opened the event by greeting Smith and his supporters as he prepares to join the community.

“Today, Feb. 2, 2026, is the 125th birthday of the city of Fort Pierce. So today we welcome David Smith and his family and his friends and his extended family and we are so glad he's going to call Fort Pierce home,” Hudson said.

Hudson also expressed confidence in Smith’s leadership as he takes command of the department.

“And so, Chief, I look forward to your leadership and may God bless the city of Fort Pierce, our Fort Pierce Police Department and the United States of America,” she said.

Smith was chosen following a series of interviews that narrowed the candidate pool to one finalist. He brings decades of law enforcement experience, most recently serving as commander of Eastern District Operations with the Prince William County Police Department.

Former Interim Police Chief Robert Ridle said he is optimistic about the department’s direction under Smith.

“I'm as excited as I have ever been. I'm proud of our organization. I'm excited where we're going. I'm excited for the citizens. I'm excited for the city of Fort Pierce and I'm very excited to have David Smith as our new chief,” Ridle said.

Ridle then presented Smith with the symbol formally recognizing him as the city’s top law enforcement officer.

In his remarks, Smith thanked city officials for selecting him to lead the department.

“[I'll] start by saying to the city manager, mayor, and commissioners, thank you for the trust you've placed in me and the opportunity to serve this community as the police chief,” Smith said.

Smith also addressed department personnel, emphasizing his approach as he steps into the role.

“To the men and women of the Fort Pierce Police Department, I recognize I'm coming into the organization from the outside and I want you to know that I approach this role with respect for the professionalism, the experience, and dedication that are already here and my goal is to listen and learn and earn trust every day while serving alongside you for this community. So I'm very excited to be here, ready to get started, and I thank everyone for being here today,” he said.

City Manager Richard Chess closed the ceremony by voicing support for the new chief and his leadership.

“We are grateful to your willingness to serve, to lead with integrity, and to guide this department with professionalism, courage, and compassion. Chief Smith, we wish you success as you lead our officers and staff forward. You have our support, our confidence, and our shared commitment to serve this city with honor,” Chess said.

The swearing-in follows the Fort Pierce City Commission’s unanimous approval of Smith’s contract on Jan. 12, concluding a months-long national search for the city’s next police chief. Smith’s agreement includes a $190,000 annual salary and a benefits package negotiated with city officials.