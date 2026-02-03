Environmental Learning Center forms advisory council in Indian River County

The Environmental Learning Center in Vero Beach has formed a new advisory council made up of more than 25 community leaders to support the nonprofit nature center’s mission and future efforts.

The council, chaired by Indian River County business leader and Environmental Learning Center volunteer Steve Schlitt, is intended to serve as a link between the organization and the broader community. Members will act as ambassadors while offering connections and advice to help sustain the nonprofit.

The Environmental Learning Center’s mission is to educate, inspire and empower people to be active stewards of the environment and their own well-being.

Dr. Duane DeFreese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon Council, said the organization plays an important role in environmental education.

“The ELC is an invaluable asset in the fight to protect the Indian River Lagoon. Joining the Advisory Council is a chance to ensure the science-based education the ELC provides continues to reach every corner of our community, inspiring real action and long-term stewardship of this nationally significant estuary,” DeFreese said.

Kelly Baysura, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the School District of Indian River County, said the center supports student learning.

“The ELC plays an essential role in strengthening educational opportunities for students in our community, providing inquiry-based learning that brings science, environmental stewardship, and real-world problem-solving to life. These experiences deepen classroom learning, spark curiosity, and help students build the critical thinking skills needed for future success,” Baysura said.

Donna Anderson, the niece of one of the center’s founders, Maggy Bowman, said she supports the organization’s focus on experiential learning.

“I believe wholeheartedly in the power of experiential learning in nature,” Anderson said. “The ELC's ability to connect children with the natural world is unparalleled. As a Council member, I want to help secure the resources and partnerships needed for the ELC to continue offering these transformative experiences to every child in Indian River County.”

Clemens Schaub, a principal at a tropical architecture and design firm, also highlighted the center’s connection to the community.

“The ELC is a part of me and represents the very best attributes of the place where we live and our children’s children will live. It teaches about this incredible ecosystem, not in a preachy way, but through experience by exposing and touching all who are drawn into its embrace. We all have to work at stretching the ELC’s arms even further to allow as many as possible to feel its love,” Schaub said.

Additional council members include former board members Cindy O’Dare, Sandy Kahle and Janice Broda; David Carter, nephew of co-founder George Bunnell; science educator Margaret Ingram; Matilda Sorensen; coastal engineer Michael Walther; and Dr. David Cox, who has been involved with the center since its inception.

Other members include Jim Beindorf, Andrew Gonzalez, Kirk Funnell, Anna Valencia-Tillery, Jennifer Peshke, Nick Bischoff, Theo Perry and Nicki Maslin, along with former board members John Daniels, Rob Tench and Georgie Hutton. Community leaders Wilfred Hart, Dave Richter, Michael Ohler and George Ritacco are also part of the council.

Executive Director Barbara Schlitt Ford said the council will help connect the organization with community knowledge and support.

“The history of this organization, founded by a group of environmental pioneers, is a powerful story that needs to be told and re-told,” Ford said. “Our new Advisory Council members are committed to carrying that torch. They will connect us to the deep well of community knowledge and passion, ensuring our programs and campus continue to evolve while staying true to our core value of immersive, environmental education.”

Schlitt said the group aims to support the center’s long-term sustainability.

“This organization is an Indian River County treasure. Our collective goal as the Advisory Council is not just to offer support, but to actively champion the ELC's mission, ensuring that this unique center for environmental literacy and connection thrives. We are committed to connecting the ELC's rich past with a vibrant, sustainable future, guaranteeing that this vital resource is here for the next 40 years and beyond,” he said.