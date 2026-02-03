Freeze prompts plant care guidance for Treasure Coast residents

Recent record-breaking temperatures and freezing conditions across the Treasure Coast may have left homeowners concerned about damage to their lawns and landscapes.

St. Lucie County shared guidance from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, or UF/IFAS, advising residents that while freezing weather can harm plants, not all damage is permanent and some plants may appear worse before improving.

Officials recommend checking plants’ water needs first, noting that cold, windy conditions can dry them out. Watering can help thaw soil and rehydrate roots, and container plants may require additional attention.

Residents are also encouraged to be patient, as signs of cold damage may not appear immediately. According to the guidance, new growth in the spring will help determine which plants have survived.

UF/IFAS advises against heavy pruning immediately after a freeze, warning that cutting too soon can remove living tissue and trigger vulnerable new growth. Fertilizing should also be postponed until warmer weather returns and plants begin actively growing.

When pruning does become necessary, homeowners can lightly scratch the bark to check plant health — green tissue indicates the plant is alive, while brown or black suggests it is dead. Dead leaves can be removed once they are fully dry, and pruning should be limited to healthy tissue.

For lawns, brown turf following a freeze is often a sign of normal dormancy. Officials recommend waiting until the spring green-up before applying fertilizer.

More information on protecting plants during cold weather is available through UF/IFAS here.