Oslo corridor workshops scheduled in Indian River County

WQCS | By WQCS
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
There will be a series of Oslo Corridor workshops starting Feb. 11

Indian River County’s Planning and Development Services Department is hosting a series of public workshops focused on the future of the Oslo Corridor.

The interactive sessions are intended to build on insights from previous workshops and invite residents to share ideas, priorities and perspectives that could help guide strategic recommendations for county leadership.

County officials said the same information will be presented at each meeting, and residents are not required to attend more than one session.

The workshops are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 11: North Indian River County Library, 1001 Sebastian Blvd., Sebastian. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 16: Indian River County Commissioner Chambers, 1801 27th St., Building A, Room A-1502, Vero Beach. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 18: Intergenerational Recreation Center, 1590 9th St. SW, Vero Beach. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, residents can contact Lwoody@indianriver.gov or call 772-226-1247.
