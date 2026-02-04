Port St. Lucie personnel spending rises amid statewide DOGE review

PORT ST. LUCIE — Personnel spending in Port St. Lucie saw a sharp increase between 2021 and 2025, according to a recently released Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) report reviewing local government spending trends across the state.

The review, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, analyzed financial practices at state agencies, colleges and universities, and municipal and county governments. DOGE also can conduct on-site visits and require local governments to provide financial information.

Across Florida’s 10 largest cities, personnel compensation rose by more than $1 billion over four years and nearly $1.5 billion since 2017, the report found. That growth outpaced inflation and population increases by nearly $400 million. If compensation increases had matched inflation and population growth since 2021, taxpayers in those cities would have saved more than $250 million in fiscal year 2024-25 alone.

Port St. Lucie was among the cities highlighted in the report’s analysis of personnel costs, showing a $38 million increase, which is about a 51% bump.

Data showed the city experienced one of the largest percentage increases in personnel spending during the period reviewed, but still fell near the bottom of the top 10 spenders at number nine.

The report also noted that most cities began their budgeting cycles based on prior-year spending levels and anticipated revenue increases rather than reassessing existing programs, a practice DOGE said can contribute to higher costs.

Only Orlando kept its personnel cost growth in line with inflation and population growth since 2021, according to the report.

DOGE officials said their broader review identified spending they described as excessive or inefficient in multiple jurisdictions, including grants to nonprofit organizations, consultant-driven strategic plans, transit systems with low ridership, and maintaining financial reserves well above recommended levels. The report also observed rapid growth in human resources, management and legal staffing in some areas.

Local governments frequently attributed rising personnel costs to higher benefits expenses, the review found. However, DOGE concluded that wage and salary increases generally outpaced benefit growth over time.

The City of Port St. Lucie said in a statement the figures reflect its rapid population growth and long-term financial strategy.

City officials stated that Port St. Lucie has recorded some of the highest population growth in Florida since 2020 while focusing on limiting taxpayer costs, delivering services and maintaining public safety. Information cited in the DOGE report, the city said, demonstrates its commitment to responsible financial management.

According to the city, Port St. Lucie had the highest population growth rate among the state’s 10 largest cities from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2025 but the third-lowest increase in personnel spending during that timeframe. Officials described the approach as a conservative method of managing staffing levels.

The city also reported reducing its staffing ratio to 5.95 employees per 1,000 residents, down from 7.45 about 15 years ago.

Leaders characterized the government as lean and focused on long-term planning, pointing to a decade of lowered property tax rates, a $400 million reduction in debt, improved bond ratings, and expanded services alongside decreased staffing ratios.

The DOGE team conducted site visits at multiple city and county governments during the summer of 2025, drawing staff from several state agencies including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Transportation, Department of Management Services and Department of Education. Reviews were guided by public data, prior information requests and tips from residents.