Cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce for two nights

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — An emergency cold weather shelter will open at Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce for the evenings of Thursday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 6, through a partnership between St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce and the nonprofit In the Image of Christ.

The shelter, located at 2902 Avenue D, will open at 5 p.m. each night and close at 8 a.m. the following morning.

Area Regional Transit will provide free transportation to the temporary shelter from 6 p.m. to about 8 p.m. beginning Thursday. Pickup locations include the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station at 395 SE Deacon Ave.; the Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility at 725 Avenue D; the Prima Vista Crossing bus stop east of U.S. 1; Pinewood Park at 820 Sunrise Blvd.; Kilmer Branch Library at 101 Melody Lane; Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek at 1851 North U.S. 1; and Percy Peek Gym.

The shelter is operated when temperatures fall below 40 degrees for more than four hours. Those seeking additional information can contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Space is limited for belongings. Riders may bring up to four bags weighing no more than 10 pounds each, and explosives, illegal substances, flammable liquids and other hazardous materials are prohibited.

Officials urged residents to take precautions during the cold weather, including limiting time outdoors, dressing in layers and checking on elderly neighbors, children and people with medical conditions. Fuel-burning devices such as grills and generators should not be used indoors because of carbon monoxide risks.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring animals inside when possible and ensure outdoor pets have warm shelter and unfrozen water. Residents should also insulate exposed pipes, allow faucets to drip slightly and know how to shut off their water supply in case of a pipe failure.

Space heaters should be kept at least three feet from flammable materials, turned off before sleeping or leaving a room, and plugged directly into wall outlets rather than extension cords.

With dry conditions and high winds expected, officials warned of an elevated wildfire risk. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor burning, keep grills and smokers at least 10 feet from structures and dry vegetation, and not park vehicles on dry grass.

Residents should monitor local weather forecasts and official county communications. Emergencies should be reported to 911, while non-emergency assistance is available at 772-465-5770.