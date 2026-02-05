FWC advances proposed amendments to Indian River County manatee zones

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved proposed rule amendments to manatee protection zones in Indian River County for advertising, beginning a process that will include public comment and meetings before a final hearing.

The commission voted on the proposal during its meeting this week in Tallahassee. Staff will initiate a formal comment period and hold one or more public meetings before the amendments return to the commission for consideration.

The proposal includes three manatee protection zone rule amendments: the Sebastian Inlet Idle Speed Zone, the Vero Beach Power Plant No Entry Zone and the Prang Creek Unregulated Area.

FWC staff worked with Indian River County and other stakeholders to review potential changes to the rule covering waters from Sebastian Inlet to the St. Lucie County line. Two public workshops were held to allow residents, stakeholders and officials to ask questions and share information with staff.

The review is part of the statewide manatee management plan approved in 2007, which directs staff to periodically evaluate existing protection zones to determine whether changes are needed.

Manatee protection zones are established using available data, including manatee distribution, vessel use patterns and waterway characteristics. The zones are intended to reduce the risk of boat-related injuries to manatees by requiring slower vessel speeds in areas frequently used by the animals.

More information, including maps and descriptions of existing zones, is available at MyFWC.com/Manatee.