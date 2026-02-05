St. Lucie County readies for emergency sand transfer to Fort Pierce South Beach

FORT PIERCE — County officials are moving forward with an emergency sand transfer to Fort Pierce South Beach as erosion continues to threaten dunes, property and infrastructure.

“I believe that at this point we should direct staff to seek an emergency truck haul for Fort Pierce South Beach,” said Commissioner James Clasby. “I've been out there numerous times. It's reached the point where we really need to do something. I've got the latest update from Josh Revord [Port Director for the county], and it's not gonna be until at least March until we get the federal project going out there.”

County staff are working through required procedures and approvals to begin the project, which is expected to use about 10,000 cubic yards of sand, per Erick Gill, the County's communications manager. Officials said they hope to place the sand as early as next week.

Commission Chair Jamie Fowler emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“If there's something we can do, we need to do it to try to prevent the loss of property and infrastructure,” Fowler said.

County Administrator George Landry said he plans to authorize the work through an emergency order, with the County Commission scheduled to review it afterward.

“Just hearing the concern that you have, we'll do similar to what we did in 2025, is where I have the ability to issue an emergency order and then we'll bring it back on Feb. 17 to the board for an after the fact approval,” Landry said.

Landry added that staff will act quickly once approvals are secured.

“The fastest that he [Joshua Revord] can get the sand out there is what he'll work towards. I believe that he's thinking something like possibly by next Tuesday if all things align or sooner, if it can happen sooner,” he said.

Commissioner Larry Leet described the placement as a temporary protective measure intended to slow further erosion.

“The sand has eroded up to the dune and it is potentially going to affect some properties. Josh and I had a long conversation. I believe he's talked to just about everybody up here. But that being said, he has indicated that this is basically sacrifice sand. We are dumping it, it's washing it out, but it's preventing the dune from eroding away. It does come at a substantial cost, which we are willing to do,” Leet said.

Gill said the effort is intended as a stop-gap to safeguard public and private property at Jetty Park until a regularly scheduled federal beach renourishment project begins in March. However, they noted that weather, winds and tides could affect how long the sand remains in place.

Clasby said the county has also been coordinating with Fort Pierce leaders on steps to protect the newly placed sand.

“I've been in communication with our counterparts in the city of Fort Pierce, Commissioner Broderick, Mayor Hudson, and they're working to potentially close the beach to public access, so that way the sand that's put out there isn't trampled over,” Clasby said.