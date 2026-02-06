City of Fort Pierce career fair draws large crowds and connects workers to employers

The City of Fort Pierce and CareerSource Research Coast partnered to bring a massive career fair to the Sunrise City on Jan. 27, drawing in 964 job seekers over a three-hour-period.

There, applicants had a chance to connect with over 90 employers from a broad spectrum of industry, including healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, hospitality, logistics, skilled trades, and more. The fair happens in conjunction with a recent uptick in unemployment on the Treasure Coast and across the rest of the United States.

Employers who had booths at the event expressed their satisfaction with the fair, and the pool of candidates they connected with.

"Events like this are invaluable. Not only did we receive many strong applications, but we also strengthened relationships that support workforce development. Partnerships like these are essential to creating opportunities for individuals and building a strong, sustainable local economy.” said William “David” Snyder, owner/CEO of Evergreen Private Care.

Included in the total attendees were Veterans who gained entrance 30 minutes prior to the official opening.

“We were able to serve 63 veterans today, and each one of them is navigating a major life transition,” Local Veteran Employment Representative Chris Rainey said. “CareerSource Research Coast plays a critical role in helping veterans translate their military experience into meaningful career paths. Being a conduit for that next chapter is something we take seriously, and events like this make those one-on-one in person connections possible.”

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Michael Broderick was also at the fair to show his support, revealing that early in his career, he was once hired at a job fair.

CareerSource Research Coast Business Navigator Dawn Riccardi said that despite an increase in unemployment, Treasure Coast employers are in immediate need of workers.

“Our employers are eager to bring new talent on board, and many of them are facing immediate staffing needs,” Riccardi said. “Events like this give businesses direct access to candidates who are ready to work, and that connection is invaluable for keeping our regional economy moving forward.”

City officials and partners expressed appreciation for the employers, volunteers, and community organizations whose collaboration made the event possible.

For more information about workforce services, training programs, or upcoming hiring events, visit CareerSourceRC.com.