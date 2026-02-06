Fort Pierce man arrested on child sexual abuse material charge

A 34-year-old Fort Pierce man was arrested Tuesday night after investigators determined he was in possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Corporal Wax was alerted around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2026, by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office about a cyber tip involving a person suspected of possessing the material.

During the investigation, detectives made contact with Stacy Gotheral Offord Jr. Authorities said the inquiry found that Offord was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail, where he remains in custody.

“This arrest highlights the strong partnership between our agency and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office,” said Sheriff Richard Del Toro. “Detective Corporal Wax acted swiftly and decisively to remove this offender from our community. Crimes against children will not be tolerated, and we will continue to hold offenders fully accountable.”

The case is still under investigation, and additional charges could be filed as new information becomes available.