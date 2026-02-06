Treasure Coast to get reprieve from chilly weather starting next week

After a series of cold fronts brought unusually chilly conditions to Florida, forecasters say relief is on the way as temperatures begin to rebound across the Treasure Coast.

Conditions are expected to improve after the weekend as daytime highs steadily increase.

“Still remaining a little cool this weekend, but then beginning Monday, temperatures along the Treasure Coast will finally break through into the 70s, climb through the 70s, even into the low 80s by midweek over the interior portions of the Treasure Coast,” said meteorologist Scott Kelly.

Forecast discussions from the weather service indicate a steady warming trend from Monday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to rise slightly above typical early-February highs, which are generally in the low to mid-70s. Mostly dry conditions are anticipated as high pressure settles over the area.

Kelly said the improving temperatures are tied to calmer weather patterns and a lack of major systems moving through the region.

“Next week we're not seeing any significant cold fronts coming through, and that's why the temperatures will be gradually rising. However, that doesn't mean we are done with cold fronts for the rest of winter, it's still earl,” he said.

While another cold front could approach by next weekend, forecasters say it is too soon to determine its strength. Even so, Kelly noted it would likely fall short of the severe cold experienced earlier this month.

“That was a historic cold, and its unlikely that we would see that kind of cold again this winter. But we will likely see additional cold fronts come through, like they typically do, through later winter and even into the early spring,” he said.

The recent cold snap was driven by a weather pattern that allowed Arctic air to surge deep into the eastern United States.

“Upper trough set up in the eastern U.S. and that just allowed that cold arctic air masses to continue funneling out of Canada and down into the eastern half of the United States. That temporarily is changing, and we'll see if we get back into that pattern again,” he said.

Earlier Friday, a Cold Weather Advisory remained in effect as wind chills dropped into the mid-20s to low 30s in parts of east central Florida. Breezy conditions, low humidity and elevated fire weather concerns were also noted, along with hazardous boating conditions in the Atlantic.

Over the weekend, a reinforcing cold front is expected to move south across the Florida Peninsula, bringing gusty winds and cooler air, especially along the coast. Overnight temperatures could dip into the mid-30s in some rural interior areas, while coastal locations are expected to stay warmer.

Despite the short-term chill, forecasters say the overall pattern points toward a return to more seasonable temperatures as the new week begins.