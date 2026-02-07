Indiantown man arrested after investigation into drug distribution network

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it has dismantled a large-scale drug distribution operation following weeks of investigation by its Special Investigations Division.

Detectives developed information indicating that a local individual was distributing significant amounts of illegal drugs, including THC vape products, that were ultimately reaching juveniles and areas near local schools.

As part of the operation, authorities arrested 21-year-old Bryan Gomez-Colin of Indiantown, whom investigators identified as the source of the distribution network.

During the investigation, detectives seized more than 100 pounds of cannabis, 2,544 THC vape cartridges, over 80 wax dab containers and 290 packages of THC gummies. Authorities also recovered seven firearms, approximately $60,000 in cash and promethazine hydrochloride cough syrup, which officials said is frequently abused for its intoxicating effects.

“This case underscores the ongoing efforts by the Special Investigations Division to aggressively target those who profit by pushing drugs toward juveniles. These investigations are critical to keeping illegal narcotics out of our schools, off our streets, and away from the youth of Martin County.”