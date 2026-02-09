Burn bans issued in Indian River and St. Lucie counties amid dry conditions

Indian River and St. Lucie counties have enacted burn bans following dry weather and vegetation damage, while neighboring Martin County had not issued similar restrictions as of Feb. 9.

Indian River County’s mandatory burn ban took effect at 8 a.m. on Feb. 7 after recent freezing temperatures damaged vegetation and forecasters predicted continued dry conditions. Emergency Services Director and Fire Chief David Johnson requested that County Administrator John Titkanich issue Emergency Order 2026-001, declaring a local state of emergency across the county.

The order prohibits all outdoor burning until further notice.

In St. Lucie County, public safety officials and the county’s fire district also declared a local state of emergency and implemented a countywide burn ban due to extremely dry conditions.

The ban applies to all non-permitted outdoor burning. Agricultural burning may be allowed on a case-by-case basis with authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Officials said the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index has risen above 600, a level considered high. The scale classifies readings between 500 and 549 as moderate, 550 to 649 as high, 650 to 699 as very high, and anything above 700 as extreme.

Under the emergency order, residents are prohibited from outdoor burning of combustible materials, including bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces and fireworks. Cooking fires are only allowed within contained gas or charcoal grills.

Motorists are also urged to use caution by avoiding parking vehicles with engines running or driving over dry grass.

County officials said conditions will be reviewed weekly and additional actions may be taken until the drought index returns to satisfactory levels.