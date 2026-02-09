Bystander rescues pregnant driver after submerged crash on I-95

A bystander rescued a pregnant driver after her vehicle left the roadway and became fully submerged in a pond near the 112-mile marker on Interstate 95, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, where they found the vehicle underwater near a weigh station.

Authorities said the witness, identified as Logan Hayes of Sebastian, acted immediately after seeing the car begin to sink. Hayes reportedly swam about 30 feet from shore to reach the vehicle, opened the door and pulled the driver to safety before it disappeared beneath the water.

Fire rescue personnel arrived and provided medical care before transporting the driver to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

Divers later entered the pond to conduct a secondary search of the vehicle and assist with recovery operations. Officials confirmed no other occupants were inside.

The woman reportedly gave birth to her child just hours later.

Martin County Fire Rescue credited the bystander’s swift response with altering the outcome of the incident and expressed gratitude for the bravery shown at the scene.