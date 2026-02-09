Fort Pierce identifies crumbling infrastructure, seawall in need of repair

Fort Pierce officials are working through a resilience study aimed at identifying vulnerabilities in the city’s infrastructure, with early findings already pointing to significant concerns.

Sandra Bogan, St. Lucie County’s resilience navigator, said some problem areas are already apparent as the process moves forward.

"There's areas, as you know, in your community that are in pretty rough shape. I understand that even the seawall at the marina out front needs some work," said Bogan.

City Commissioner Michael Broderick said the challenges extend beyond what is immediately visible and warned that the full scope may not yet be understood.

"Unfortunately, we don't have our arms wrapped around the extent of this problem. And I assure you, once you read this report, it's going to be shocking," said Broderick.

He pointed to the deteriorating condition of the seawall as just the beginning of what is needed to be done.

"The seawall down on the end of the street down here is collapsing. You know, I'm not going to sugarcoat it. That's what's going on with it," he said.

Broderick added that other deficiencies may not be as obvious but could still pose serious risks.

"I'm sure we're going to find those conditions elsewhere. That's just the visible stuff. The stuff that we don't see as potential impacts is going to be a bottomless well," he said.

He also expressed confidence that city staff will push for a proactive response once the report is reviewed.

"And I'm sure Paul Thomas [Director of Building for the city] is going to be urging us to digest this report and then break this thing down into what we can do to be proactive instead of just sitting here waiting for the next Category 3 storm to come through," Broderick said.

Bogan said completing the study will equip the city with data needed to strengthen future funding requests.

"By having those maps and that assessment, the analysis that's part of those reports, it will position you to make your case. It'll position you to make a better application that hopefully would be competitive enough to win some funding," she said.

Broderick emphasized the importance of developing a strategy despite financial constraints.

"I know that it's massive and the funding isn't there and the city doesn't have the money to do it. However, at least if we come up with a conceptual plan as to what we can do to be proactive about this, it's critically important that we get to that point," he said.

After the study is complete and additional weaknesses are identified, city and county officials plan to determine the scope and cost of repairs. The city commission will then decide which projects are feasible to pursue.