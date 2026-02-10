Indiantown eyed for SNAP-friendly farmer's market

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A proposed farmers market in Indiantown is gaining momentum as advocates push to improve access to affordable, healthy food for residents facing economic and transportation challenges.

Data gathered by the American Heart Association helped identify the scope of the issue locally, including health and income disparities.

“The residents of Indiantown had higher rates of obesity compared to Martin County overall, and we also identified that about 32 to 55 percent of the population were low income and had low food access,” said Brittani Jean-Philippe, community impact director for the American Heart Association of the Treasure Coast.

In Indiantown, an estimated 28% of residents live at or below the poverty line, according to a 2023 U.S. Census report. A 2022 survey of nearly 200 people who live or work in the area found that high food costs, limited transportation and a lack of nearby stores selling produce were among the primary barriers to healthy eating.

Jean-Philippe said community input has played a central role in shaping the proposal.

“They took the time to really hear from the residents and see what they saw as a solution, and they shared that they really wanted to see a farmer's market brought to the community and for it to be in a location that they thought was central, and they decided that that would be Post Family Park,” she said.

Organizers say the market would accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits — a feature intended to make fresh food more attainable for lower-income households.

“The biggest value is going to be increasing access to food within the community, and then since this is a community that is also dealing with low income, we know that SNAP is a way to be able to close that gap, so making sure that the market is a SNAP market, which means that it takes the food assistance dollars,” Jean-Philippe said.

Plans also call for participation in Fresh Access Bucks, a program designed to stretch food budgets while encouraging healthier purchases.

“So for every, I think it's up to $20 that they spend, they will get matched in produce, so it's a way for them to get even more for their dollar,” she said.

The need is compounded by the distance many residents must travel to find comparable options.

“One of the big barriers, and I'll say not just for the low income, but also a piece that they face in Indiantown specifically, is also low transportation access,” Jean-Philippe said. “So you'll have many households who either have no car or multiple people are sharing one car.”

She said that reality often forces families to go without fresh groceries.

“What that can really create is if you need to leave and your nearest grocery store that's going to have most of the items you need, especially the fresh produce, is 30 minutes away, you are going to opt to just not get it, especially if you don't have a car or a ride,” she said. “And then a big struggle is on the weekend, you don't have the same bus route availability as you'd have during the week.”

Limited access can also affect prices in smaller retail settings.

“That creates an opportunity for things to cost more than it would be at a mainstream market or grocery store,” she said. “So not only do you have a lower income because things cost more, you also can't get as much for the price.”

Health leaders say expanding produce availability could have long-term benefits.

“The science is clear — a diet that’s high in fruits and vegetables can reduce someone’s risk of heart disease and stroke,” said Tiffany McCaskill Henderson, Florida government relations director for the American Heart Association. “Our goal with this farmers market is to make sure Indiantown residents have a local and affordable option to purchase fruits and vegetables, so they can improve their overall health. We are working on a proposal now to share with the Martin County Board of Commissioners,” she said.

Nick Clifton, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, said the concept has broad local support.

“A farmers market helps to support and improve health by providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” Clifton said. “According to the community survey, those who work and live in Indiantown support the farmers market concept and see the health and economic benefits it can bring to the area.”

The proposal is still in its early stages as organizers meet with county commissioners and community members to refine the plan.

“We're also running an advocacy campaign to get more residents from Indiantown signed up for our heart-powered advocacy network so that we can capture their stories and make sure that they are aware of when we're going to meet with the commissioners and be at the meetings so that they have a chance to come out as well and have their voice heard,” Jean-Philippe said.

Residents interested in participating in the advocacy effort can learn more here or by texting MARKET to 46839.

Jean-Philippe said organizers plan to formally present the proposal to the county and seek inclusion in the 2026 and 2027 budget cycle, with the goal of opening the market later this year.