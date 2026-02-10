Man arrested after alleged theft at Stuart Dunkin’

STUART — A man was arrested Monday morning after police say he stole a cellphone and credit card from a woman at a Dunkin’ Donuts and used the card at a nearby gas station.

Stuart Police said officers responded to a call from the victim, who reported the items were taken from a table inside the restaurant. Witnesses directed officers to the suspect, who had boarded a MARTY bus.

Police identified the suspect as Joseph Ketterer. Investigators said he had already used the victim’s credit card and was found to have two active warrants for petit theft and possession of paraphernalia out of Polk County.

Ketterer was arrested and is expected to face charges of grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been notified of his arrest, according to police.