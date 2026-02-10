Police seek suspect in unprovoked assault at Vero Beach café

VERO BEACH — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting a victim at a local café earlier this month.

According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at about 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Riverside Café, 3341 Bridge Plaza Drive. Surveillance video shows the suspect assaulting the victim multiple times without apparent provocation, police said.

The suspect is described as a 21-year-old male with a slim build, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and a white hat.

Anyone who makes contact with the suspect is asked to notify Detective Fonseca at the Vero Beach Police Department.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477, you may be eligible for a cash reward.