Rapid beach erosion prompts emergency declaration in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — City and county officials say they are racing to contain severe erosion along South Beach as deteriorating dunes threaten nearby infrastructure, prompting discussions of an emergency declaration at the Feb. 9 City Commission meeting.

The federal beach renourishment project intended to replenish the shoreline was delayed last year and is now expected in March. Officials said they are unsure whether the coastline can withstand the coming weeks without additional protection.

City Commissioner Michael Broderick described the extent of the damage and the risks posed to utilities and public works systems beneath the area.

“We had three areas of potential breach. The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department was already manning the jetty area where they were dumping sand over the side to protect our infrastructure. Now come to find out we also have rather extensive utilities under those sidewalks. So I'm going to get a hold of Harvey and make sure he gets out there and marks those utilities so we know where they are. Because if the erosion continues, we're going to have degradation into the infrastructure there, etc. By my calculation, it was eight feet of dune left before we had water running out, buying our surfboards and surfing down Ocean Ave,” he said.

Crews from the city and county have been working on the beach to slow the loss of sand, including an emergency sand placement ordered last week. Broderick said the measure will not provide widespread protection.

“Upon analysis, this emergency sand dump is 10,000 cubic yards of sand, which you think is a lot of sand. It's not. It's going to protect the jetty infrastructure and basically 200 yards south, 200 yards north. That does no good to the other areas of the beach that are going to be breached,” he said.

Broderick warned that the consequences could escalate quickly if conditions worsen.

“We need to buy five weeks of time to protect what's left of the dune and prevent massive water intrusion out onto the island, devastating infrastructure out there and businesses and property, et cetera, and potentially loss of life and safe. All the things that go along with a natural disaster of this nature,” he said.

In lieu of this, city staff have also installed concrete barriers in an attempt to reduce tidal impacts. Special Projects Coordinator Marsha Commond said the approach has shown early results.

“And where we are currently is that staff, both on the county and city side, are currently working to restore the barriers that were implemented there. As stated earlier, these are concrete barriers. They were backfilled with sand to kind of keep them stable and strong against the high tides. And we can say confidently our strategy has mitigated the impact of the tides, especially through Saturday night and also Friday night,” she said.

Officials are now moving into another phase aimed at reinforcing those barriers where water has begun to seep through.

“So today we're moving to phase three of what we're trying to do temporarily. Reinstall our barricades, backfill with fill material donated by Stuart Materials, get our equipment on the beach, get these large blocks of concrete that we have down at Public Works that have an eyehook in the middle of them, we're going to bring them down, plant those in front of these barricades right at the seams, because that's where the water is penetrating, getting behind the barricades, and hopefully be able to put a stopper in the door to keep these barricades in place,” he said.

The response has required significant labor and resources as crews work extended hours.

“We need to buy ourselves five weeks' time here. So these daily events are becoming very costly. We're running time and a half and overtime and all that. Mr. Chess has authorized all expenditures that are necessary within reason to get this job done,” he said.

Commissioners also discussed seeking additional assistance. Commissioner Arnold Gaines questioned when the state should be asked to help.

“At what point do we call and ask the state to help us? Because this is a problem that we need help with,” he said.

County Commissioner James Clasby said the county has already been in contact with state officials about potential financial support.

“I believe, from what County Administrator George Landry has told me, the state typically will take a reimbursement approach sometimes with some of these things. So I've got my fingers crossed on that,” he said.

He added that long-term solutions are limited.

“The only other permanent fix is to close the inlet,” said County Commissioner James Clasby.

Commission leaders then turned their attention to formally declaring an emergency, a step that would expand spending authority, allow officials to secure the area and potentially make the city eligible for FEMA assistance. City Attorney Sarah Hedges said the mayor has the authority to issue the declaration.

“It goes in place for seven days, unless it's terminated early. The mayor does have the ability to continue to extend it every seven days thereafter in seven-day increments,” she said.

Broderick said the temporary measures require constant replacement and are not sustainable.

“We are at precipice of an emergency situation because our temporary measures, while they've proven to be beneficial, have not proven to have any longevity to them. We're replacing this stuff every 24 hours now, and we can't continue to do that,” he said.

The mayor is expected to sign the declaration as crews continue efforts to stabilize the shoreline.