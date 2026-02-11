City of Stuart forms committee to find its new city manager

The city of Stuart is moving forward in its search for a new city manager following the removal of former manager Mike Mortell in October. Interim City Manager Roz Strong said the city has seen significant interest in the position.

"We did receive 82 applications. I did originally report 81. We did a recount," she said.

Among the applicants, some will receive additional consideration under state guidelines.

"Because they meet the minimum qualifications, they are required to be interviewed, and then additionally anyone else on top of that," Strong said, referring to four candidates who qualify for veterans preference.

City officials plan to narrow the pool before interviews begin, relying on a process commonly used in past searches.

"Traditionally, a screening committee has assisted with looking at the volume of applications we receive, match them to the job description, make a determination on who might be best qualified, at least at first run, to be interviewed," she said.

The committee will include both city personnel and community representatives.

"This has been a member of the commission, a member of the legal department, traditionally it's been Ryanne Cavo, a member of the human resources department, and then two members of the community," Strong said.

Strong noted that the timeline is designed to account for potential logistical needs of the eventual hire.

"Because the person who is selected may need to give 90 days notice, they might need to relocate, which is very common for a position of this level," she said.

City commissioners have agreed on the members who will serve on the screening committee and confirmed when the group will first meet.

"The vice mayor, Sean Reed, Karen Cuffy from HR, Ryanne Cavo will be in the background, so there will be an additional person. The two public people would be Robin Cartwright and Dan Hudson. And this meeting would be held on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m," Commissioner Laura Giobbi said.

If the process stays on schedule, the city could have a new city manager in place as early as late March.