Martin County issues burn ban as drought conditions continue

Martin County has issued an immediate burn ban for all unincorporated areas as extreme dry conditions and a lack of rainfall continue to elevate wildfire concerns, joining other Treasure Coast counties that have enacted similar restrictions.

Officials said the county has surpassed 600 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a scale used to measure soil dryness, and is currently at 645. Levels are increasing by about 4 to 6 points each day.

The ban prohibits recreational fires, including campfires, fire pits and fire pit grills, as well as the burning of yard trash or vegetation.

Above-ground charcoal, gas and electric grills are allowed if they are used away from wooded areas. Any burn authorizations issued by the Florida Fire Service remain valid.

County officials said they are monitoring drought index levels daily and will lift the restrictions once conditions improve.