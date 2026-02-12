Prominent Indian River County figure honored for lifelong advocacy

Indian River County commissioners recognized Victor Hart Sr. on Feb. 10 with a proclamation honoring his lifetime of advocacy and service to the community.

Commissioner Joseph Flescher reflected on Hart’s influence and reputation throughout the county.

“I want to say that over the years, Victor Hart has taught all of us something. He has had a significant impact on each and every one of us. He became the legend, the household name. Even people who didn't live here, once they arrived, they knew who Victor Hart was,” he said.

Hart moved to Gifford in 1953, beginning decades of work that included civil rights advocacy during segregation. He organized the Progressive Civic League and helped pioneer the county’s first NAACP chapter, serving as its longtime president.

Flescher also highlighted improvements in the community that occurred during Hart’s leadership.

“Through his humble, yet unflinching leadership, he brought lasting improvements to Gifford, including clean water, paved roads, street lights, medical and community centers, and the Gifford Youth Achievement Center, and the park that now bears his name,” he said.

Hart died Nov. 13, 2025. During the meeting, his son Wilfred Hart spoke about the relationship between his father and county leaders, as well as the family’s appreciation for the recognition.

“This family has never, ever forgotten what you said to my dad, and that's why we're so obligated and so thankful to you. And so on behalf of my father, we're very happy to say thank you to this community, to this Democratic Party, Republican Party. It didn't matter if you're a Democrat or Republican, dad always said, vote for the best candidate,” he said.

Following the remarks, commissioners joined Hart’s friends and family to sign the proclamation commemorating his legacy. His contributions were previously recognized through the renaming of Gifford Park, now known as the Victor Hart Senior Community Enhancement Center.