Sheriff’s office announces teen driver safety classes for February and March

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled its first two Teen Driver Challenge classes of 2026 for Saturday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, March 21.

The classes typically run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are free for participants. Lunch, drinks, snacks and class T-shirts will be provided.

Students will receive instruction on topics including alcohol use, fatigued driving, emergency braking and evasive maneuvers.

Enrollment is limited to 12 students per class. Participants must be between 15 and 19 years old and possess a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license. Students must also bring a vehicle in good mechanical condition.

The program is state-recognized, and some participants may qualify for insurance premium reductions depending on their insurance provider.

All classes will take place at the IRSC Public Safety Training Complex, 4600 Kirby Loop Road in Fort Pierce.

More information and registration forms are available here. Questions can be directed to Deputy Michael Snowhill at 772-321-9400 or msnowhill@ircsheriff.org