American Airlines arrives to the Vero Beach Airport

Just two months after the arrival of JetBlue at the Vero Beach Airport, American Airlines made its own debut at the local flight hub on Feb. 12.

American Airlines becomes the third airline serving the Vero Beach Airport, joining Breeze Airways, which began operations in 2023. The carrier’s first flight, a two-hour trip from its Charlotte hub, landed in Vero Beach around 11:30 a.m yesterday.

The historic landing follows the finalization and announcement of a deal with the airline four months ago.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, attended by local officials including airport Director Todd Scher, Vero Beach Mayor John Cotugno and other city representatives.

At the ceremony, Scher described the airline’s arrival as a milestone for the airport, offering Vero Beach travelers a wider range of options.

American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte provides connections to more than 170 cities and over 20 countries, including destinations in Europe, all accessible from Vero Beach.

The airline is currently focused on providing daily flights between Vero Beach and Charlotte, with expanded offerings at the hub. Flights listed on the American Airlines website from the Vero Beach Airport include:



Vero Beach to Charlotte, listed for $255 round trip

Vero Beach to Chicago, listed for $523 round trip

Vero Beach to Nashville, listed for $431 round trip

Vero Beach to Philadelphia, listed for $538 round trip

Vero Beach to Denver, listed for $820 round trip

Vero Beach to Jackson Hole, listed for $947 round trip

The offerings have greatly expanded the travel capabilities of Vero Beach residents flying locally. JetBlue offers regular flights to Boston and New York, and Breeze Airways provides service to destinations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina.

The expansion of flight partners is happening alongside ongoing improvements to the airport itself. Construction is underway on a major terminal overhaul that will add a covered baggage claim area, covered walkways, additional seating and more.

More parking may also be on the way. In October of last year, Scher told the Vero Beach City Commission that construction could begin as soon as May 2026.