Lake Okeechobee fire grows to 1,000 acres, 50% contained

A fire burning in the lake bed of Lake Okeechobee has expanded to an estimated 1,000 acres and is now 50% contained, according to Okeechobee County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the “First Point” fire is located within the lake bed and had previously been estimated at about 800 acres while continuing to grow.

The terrain and conditions of the lake bottom have made the area inaccessible to ground equipment, authorities said. The Florida Forest Service Okeechobee District is actively monitoring the situation.

Boaters, residents and motorists in nearby areas should expect heavy smoke over the next several days and are urged to use caution while traveling, particularly as visibility conditions may change. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.