Lake Okeechobee fire grows to 1,000 acres, 50% contained

WQCS | By WQCS
Published February 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
A fire on Lake Okeechobee is currently being contained and monitored by the Okeechobee Fire District and Florida Forest Service
Okeechobee County Fire District
A fire burning in the lake bed of Lake Okeechobee has expanded to an estimated 1,000 acres and is now 50% contained, according to Okeechobee County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the “First Point” fire is located within the lake bed and had previously been estimated at about 800 acres while continuing to grow.

The terrain and conditions of the lake bottom have made the area inaccessible to ground equipment, authorities said. The Florida Forest Service Okeechobee District is actively monitoring the situation.

Boaters, residents and motorists in nearby areas should expect heavy smoke over the next several days and are urged to use caution while traveling, particularly as visibility conditions may change. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS