Mosaic grave caps honoring Highwaymen artists to be unveiled in Fort Pierce

A public unveiling of new mosaic grave caps honoring Florida Highwaymen artists Rodney Demps, Al Black and Mary Ann Carroll is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fort Pierce.

The cemetery is the final resting place for nine of the original 26 Florida Highwaymen artists, including Black, Carroll, Johnny Daniels, Willie Daniels, Demps, Alfred Hair Sr., John Maynor, Livingston Roberts and Carnell Smith Sr.. Officials said the new grave caps are intended to help ensure the artists’ work and legacy remain visible for future generations.

Artist Anita Prentice created the grave caps for Black, Carroll, Demps, Hair, Maynor, Roberts and Smith while working with Highwaymen families and in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce. Artist A.J. Brown crafted the caps for brothers Johnny and Willie Daniels.

The ceremony is open to the public and will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, located at Avenue L and North 10th Street. The City of Fort Pierce is sponsoring the commemorative effort honoring the legacy of the Florida Highwaymen.