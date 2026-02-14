Treasure Coast offices to close Feb. 16 for Presidents Day holiday

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Many city, state and federal government offices and services across the Treasure Coast will be closed Monday, Feb. 16, in observance of Presidents Day, which Florida is recognizing this year as a state holiday as part of its America 250 celebration.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Jan. 30 that Florida will officially recognize George Washington’s birthday as a state holiday in 2026 in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, meaning state offices will be closed.

City hall offices in municipalities along the coast from Fort Pierce to Port St. Lucie, Stuart and Vero Beach are expected to observe the holiday, closing to the public for the day.

State health department locations, including offices of the Florida Department of Health in Treasure Coast counties, will also be closed, according to office closure notices.

In addition to city and state agency closures, federal government offices will be closed for the federal Presidents Day holiday, and services such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and local courts are expected to be unavailable. Schools in the region also will not hold classes that day.

The holiday follows the tradition of observing the third Monday in February in honor of the nation’s presidents and coincides with America’s 250th birthday celebrations in Florida.

Normal operations for closed agencies are expected to resume Tuesday, Feb. 17.