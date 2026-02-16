Fatal shooting under investigation in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Three men were shot early Sunday outside a lodge on North 24th Street, and one of them later died at a hospital, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Officers responded at about 12:46 a.m. to a 911 call reporting gunfire in the 1400 block of North 24th Street, identified as the Elk’s Lodge. When officers arrived, they found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a local hospital. Police said two of the men were in stable condition. The third victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.