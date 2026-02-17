Juvenile charged in shooting at occupied vehicles in Okeechobee County

A juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Douglas Park neighborhood, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Feb. 6 to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood. Detectives with the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that Terry Leon Taylor, identified as a juvenile, knowingly discharged a firearm at two occupied vehicles that contained juveniles.

Investigators also determined that Terry attempted to falsely implicate an uninvolved juvenile in the incident.

Terry was taken into custody Feb. 11 and transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

He faces three counts of firing a deadly missile at a dwelling or conveyance, six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six counts of child abuse, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of providing false information to law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective S. Casian at 863-763-3117, extension 5104.