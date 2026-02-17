Workshop set to discuss future of Old St. Anastasia site

The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency will host a community workshop Wednesday to gather public input on a master plan for the historic Old St. Anastasia building and surrounding properties.

The drop-in workshop is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the River Walk Center, 600 N. Indian River Drive. The planning effort focuses on the Old St. Anastasia property at 910 Orange Ave.

The master plan is being developed by Cotleur & Hearing in collaboration with REG Architects. The agency said the plan is informed by community engagement, including feedback from more than 460 residents who completed a recent survey.

During the workshop, attendees can review conceptual designs for the building’s interior and nearby parcels, speak with members of the project team and provide feedback intended to help shape the final master plan.

For more information, residents can contact the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency at

fpra@cityoffortpierce.com or call 772-467-3018.