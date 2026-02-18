Indian River County replacing temporary Fire Station 15 facility

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County Fire Rescue is replacing the temporary modular facility that houses Fire Station 15, with a new modular unit expected to arrive in late spring to early summer, officials said.

During the transition, residents are advised to continue calling 911 in the event of an emergency.

Emergency response coverage for Station 15’s service area will be temporarily supported by nearby stations to maintain operations. Regional responsibilities have been reassigned to Fire Station 8, located at 1115 Barber St. in Sebastian.

Fire Rescue leadership said response zones, historical call volume, apparatus deployment and staffing configurations were evaluated to ensure response times and service levels remain consistent with departmental standards. Stations 8 and 9 are fully staffed and equipped to manage the temporary adjustments, according to the county.

Officials said emergency services will remain fully operational, with no anticipated disruption to fire suppression, emergency medical services or specialized response capabilities in the affected area.

A permanent brick-and-mortar station for the site is in development as part of the county’s long-term capital improvement plan.

Residents with non-emergency questions may contact the Indian River County Emergency Services Department at 772-226-3900.