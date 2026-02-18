Man found dead in Port St. Lucie home; police search for family member

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Friday morning at a home in the 5900 block of Northwest Ketona Circle, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 7:47 a.m. to a reported shooting at the residence. When they arrived, they found an adult male inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a dispute inside the residence. Police said the suspected shooter, identified as a family member, fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Law enforcement officials are actively working to locate the individual. Authorities described the case as an isolated incident involving people who know one another.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional details will be released when available and when doing so will not compromise the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000.