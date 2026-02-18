Teen charged in fatal shooting on Oleander Avenue

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 17-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection with a fatal shooting early Feb. 16 on Oleander Avenue, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. to the 3200 block of Oleander Avenue after reports of a man who had been shot.

“Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male suffering from an apparent gun shot wound, and deputies immediately secured the scene and began life saving efforts,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said during a Feb. 17 press conference.

The victim was identified as Mario Jose Romero Alonzo, 29. Del Toro said Alonzo had arrived in St. Lucie County from Jacksonville just days earlier to live with his brother. Alonzo later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Del Toro, a male later contacted the sheriff’s office to turn himself in regarding the shooting.

“Our deputies and detectives responded and took the individual into custody near the railroad tracks at Digiorgio Road without any incident,” he said.

That individual was identified as 18-year-old George Anthony Escalon. Del Toro said Escalon is not facing charges at this time because there is no evidence he was aware of the shooter’s intent.

Through interviews and further investigation, detectives identified 17-year-old Antony Ramos as the primary suspect.

Ramos was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Port St. Lucie Police Department while he was riding in the back seat of a vehicle driven by a cousin, Florencio Ramos, 20.

“Both individuals were taken into custody without incident,” Del Toro said.

Detectives later searched the residence where Antony Ramos had been staying, as well as nearby woods believed to be the route he took after the shooting.

“During that search, detectives recovered a t-shirt and a 9mm handgun believed to have been used during the murder of Mr. Alonzo,” Del Toro said.

Antony Ramos has been charged with homicide and tampering with evidence and is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice. Florencio Ramos was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact and is being held without bond at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement at work between Ramos and the victim’s brother. Ramos had recently been let go from the company where they both worked, which Del Toro said is believed to be the motive.

Authorities believe Ramos went to the residence looking for the victim’s brother. When he was not there, investigators say Ramos instead shot Alonzo.

Del Toro said the Department of Juvenile Justice is working on getting Ramos tried as an adult. The investigation remains ongoing.